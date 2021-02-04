For someone with such a soft and delicate sound, Arlo Parks has made quite an impact over the last 12 months. Throughout 2020 she teased us with stunning originals and inspired, lo-fi covers of tracks like The xx's "VCR" and Radiohead's "Creep" and "Fake Plastic Trees". All of that, it turns out, was building up to the release of her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams.

Featuring previously released singles "Hurt", "Hope", "Green Eyes", "Eugene", "Black Dog" and signature heartbreak anthem "Caroline", the album originally dropped Friday, January 29, but was soon followed up with a deluxe edition that collected lo-fi performances of some of the tracks as well as a particularly dreamy cover of Frank Ocean's "Ivy".

Lockdown permitting, Parks has also announced a string of live dates, running from May to November. If you buy the album via this link you'll get access to pre-sale tickets.