As the feud between Eminem and Snoop Dogg seemingly continues to boil, Daz Dillinger weighed in on where he thinks the feud stems from and why he thinks it might just be a big misunderstanding.

HotNewHipHop points out that during a conversation between Royce Da 5'9", N.O.R.E., Daz, Joe Budden, and others on Clubhouse, the hip-hop veterans went back-and-forth about the ins-and-outs of the current feud and Snoop and Em's relationship leading up to it. During their conversation, Daz revealed that he thinks the feud dates back to when Snoop asked Em to be on one of his albums and Em apparently refused.

"Back in the days, they did that [“Bitch Please”] song with Nate Dogg," Daz recalls at the 7:20-mark of the video below. "And then Eminem did that on his album. When I was talking to Snoop one time, he said that he asked Eminem and them to get on his song, to get on his album and they told him 'No.' And Snoop felt like, 'I did all this and all that, and they tell me ‘no?!' Nobody tells me ‘no’!'"

Daz went on to say that he thinks it was all a big misunderstanding.

"But Eminem probably even didn’t know that Snoop asked to do a song," he said. "That was probably Paul Rosenberg or somebody saying 'No!' He probably even didn’t get to Eminem that Snoop wanted to do a song with him. But [Snoop] took it personally. That’s why you’ve never heard a song from Snoop and Eminem since then."

The feud between the two rappers was recently reignited after Eminem felt disrespected when Snoop Dogg said that he can "live without" Eminem's catalog. "When you are talking about this hip-hop shit that I can’t live without, I can live without that,” Snoop said in reference to Eminem's work.

Em would follow that by dropping a subtle diss directed towards Snoop on his track "Zeus" off the deluxe version of Music to be Murdered By: Side B, which Snoop later reacted to.

Elsewhere in the conversation, N.O.R.E. said he wouldn't be interested in seeing them battle. "They history is too thick, man. Them muthaf*ckas is grown men! We don't need no rap battle at this point," he said. "Hell no, man. Get in the f*ckin' room and talk about it."



Royce agreed. "No upside to that," he added. "The kind of contributors that they both are, I don't think that's a good idea on no level."

