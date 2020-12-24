Quality Control has been nurturing the talents of several rising stars along with their heavy-hitter mainstays over the past few years, and now the young talent of the collective is beginning to show out.

To that end, one of the main up-and-coming acts of the QC bunch, 24Heavy, has just released his latest album Now or Never with guest appearances from Quavo, Ricky Hill, and several others.

A true product of Atlanta, 24Heavy takes pride in the area that raised him and how it influenced his perspectives on the world in this album. Coming off the release of his last project—fittingly titled Pandemic—which came laced with features from the likes of Lil Baby, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, and more, 24Heavy wants you to hear his voice the loudest here and accomplishes that goal.

QC has been a busy group in terms of giving each one of their artists the shine they deserve. Beyond 24Heavy, up-and-coming singer and songwriter Layton Green just dropped the visuals for her new song "Chosen One," rapper Lakeyah Danaee released her new project Time's Up, and QC newcomer Metro Marrs unveiled a music video for his track "Bye Felicia" all within a few days of each other.

Both Layton Green and Metro Marrs look to be gearing up for a major 2021, with the two young acts showing out in the visuals for their new songs. Green's "Chosen One" shows her on the run in some Bonnie & Clyde-styled cinematics, whereas Marrs' video reflects on his past relationships in "Bye Felicia."

Lakeyah Danaee also dropped a major tone-setting first project under her new QC label, with Time's Up featuring appearances from 42 Dugg and an absolutely amazing showing from the City Girls on "Female Goat."

While you keep up with all the new music coming out of QC, be sure to listen to 24Heavy's latest project Now or Never down below.