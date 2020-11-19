Wale has linked up with Gunna to deliver his latest introspective track "Flawed," which comes with a visual treatment as well. This track is the latest in a series of new songs that the D.C. artist has been dropping over the last few weeks.

Directed by Joseph Desrosiers and Melissa Forde, the black-and-white video paints a picture for the downtrodden, while the song examines how the flaws both Wale and his partner have are the reason why they can't be together. Wale also gets into his distaste for the way the music industry operates, something that he has covered in-length on other tracks as well. Gunna pulls up in the second verse to add some additional melody to the song, and Young Thug even makes a surprise appearance at the end of the video and delivers a very short, uncredited verse.

Earlier this week, Wale teased the new track on his Instagram, sharing a snippet of the video on his timeline.

Prior to dropping "Flawed," Wale also linked up with DJ Money to release their new track "Lions, Bengals & Bears (Freestyle)," which features a dope sample flip of Jazmine Sullivan's classic R&B song "Lions, Tigers & Bears." Wale also teased this track before dropping it, sharing a video of himself in the studio playing it.

Check out Wale's new song "Flawed" featuring Gunna up top.