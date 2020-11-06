Outside of the booth, Peckham rap legend Giggs is a man of few words. Album rollouts are rarely long, drawn-out affairs, but his new project Now Or Never might be the biggest surprise to date. The first whispers of its arrival only emerged yesterday via a cryptic video posted to his socials, but today fans woke up to the arrival of a brand new, all-star project.
Where predecessor WAMP 2 DEM leaned into his US alliances, the features on Now Or Never are much more UK-focused; although A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie does make a melodious appearance on "Changed Me", a space-age treatise on the pitfalls of fame, while Jamaican artist Demarco laces "Everybody Dead" with a dancehall edge, and Nigerian singer Obongjayar comes through with an Afrobeats swing on "Don't Be Shy".
MY NEW TAPE “NOW OR NEVER” OUT NOW https://t.co/1Gxmta8dQU pic.twitter.com/1eJhrw2qqk— GIGGS (@officialgiggs) November 6, 2020
Elsewhere, Jorja Smith and Emeli Sande provide two of the album's more soulful moments on "I'm Workin" and closing track "It's Hard", respecitvely; Liverpool rap vet Aystar makes a return on "No Back Bone" alongside Tiny Boost; Kyze (who you'll remember from When Will It Stop, Walk In Da Park and Landlord) is also back; and Dave joins Hollowman for "Straight Murder"—a track that's proving to be an early fan favourite.
Stream Giggs' Now Or Never in full below.
Also Watch