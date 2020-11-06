Outside of the booth, Peckham rap legend Giggs is a man of few words. Album rollouts are rarely long, drawn-out affairs, but his new project Now Or Never might be the biggest surprise to date. The first whispers of its arrival only emerged yesterday via a cryptic video posted to his socials, but today fans woke up to the arrival of a brand new, all-star project.

Where predecessor WAMP 2 DEM leaned into his US alliances, the features on Now Or Never are much more UK-focused; although A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie does make a melodious appearance on "Changed Me", a space-age treatise on the pitfalls of fame, while Jamaican artist Demarco laces "Everybody Dead" with a dancehall edge, and Nigerian singer Obongjayar comes through with an Afrobeats swing on "Don't Be Shy".

Elsewhere, Jorja Smith and Emeli Sande provide two of the album's more soulful moments on "I'm Workin" and closing track "It's Hard", respecitvely; Liverpool rap vet Aystar makes a return on "No Back Bone" alongside Tiny Boost; Kyze (who you'll remember from When Will It Stop, Walk In Da Park and Landlord) is also back; and Dave joins Hollowman for "Straight Murder"—a track that's proving to be an early fan favourite.

Stream Giggs' Now Or Never in full below.