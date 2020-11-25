On first glance (and first listen), Digga D's high energy, party visuals and his light and cheeky take on the drill sound suggest an artist having the time of his life—and to some extent, he is. Recent hits like "Chingy" and "Woi" are notching up more views and streams than ever (not to mention a MOBO nomination), but behind the scenes the young drill pioneer is under unbearable pressure.

In 2018, the now 20-year-old rapper was convicted of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and immediately slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order—the first artist to be given one—meted out by a judge with the aim of limiting who he associates with, where he goes and what he says in his music. The claim is that this order is designed to keep Digga away from influences and situations that would lead him back to a life of crime.

However, as new documentary Defending Digga D uncovers, the reality is that the order is so extensive and so over the top that it becomes virtually impossible to follow to the letter. Not only that, but it's chipping away at the very thing keeping him away from crime: his music career.

Speaking with the BBC, Digga D said: "I've learnt from my mistakes. I wouldn't be where I am today if I didn't make some of the mistakes I made, but I'm not a man that likes to live in the past. I like to move forward and I think about the future a lot."

Described by director Marian Mohamed as "a story about youth, race and the law", the hour-long documentary is out now on BBC Three and will be broadcast again on BBC One on November 27.