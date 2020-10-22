North London rapper and Mini Kingz affiliate Rxlls (pronounced 'Rolls') first emerged three years ago with a string of well-executed singles, including "Clique" with Oscar #Worldpeace. Now, after a brief quiet spell, Rxlls is back with new single "Northside Story". As thoughtful and cerebral as ever, this time Rxlls uses a free-wheeling jazz instrumental from producer Hutch for the backdrop while he takes us on an exhaustive trip around North London as he chases girls, gets in and out of scrapes, and gets his heart broken.

It's unclear whether this will form part of a wider project, but for now, hit play at the top and let's all hope we don't have to wait as long for the next single.