The "is grime dead?" debate has been handed yet another pointer as to why it could never be. Grime dons Ghetts and Skepta have proved just that on their new collab single "IC3".

We've recently seen Ghetts link up with Birmingham's Jaykae on the Moonchild Sanelly-assisted "Mozambique", while Skepta has been revitalised on recent grime cuts like "Sniper" with D Power. But this collaboration feels long overdue (who remembers the Ghetts vs Skepta clash in 2008?).

"IC3", which in the UK is the police ethnicity code for a Black male, sees the two lyrical legends go back-to-back over Ten Billion's hypnotising rap production as they reclaim that code with pride. They even throw in some classic bars at the end for good measure.

Ghetts dropped off a little message on his socials yesterday, leaving fans chomping at the bit at what this all meant, only to deliver one of the strongest team-ups of the year.

Listen to "IC3" below, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.