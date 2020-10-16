After UK drill star Digga D was seen getting arrested last month on a recall following his stint in prison, the rapper has returned with force with new drop "Chingy (It's Whatever)".

Hopping onto Itchy's stomping drill production, Digga comes with swag and confidence as he lets us know that he's ready to confront any opp at any time. While the lyrical content appears to be rough-n-ready, the ad-libs keep things jovial, referencing noughties hip-hop star Chingy and his song "Right Thurr".

The accompanying visuals, directed by Digga D himself, capture him and his people turning up at a lively party. Other scenes capture the rapper and fellow driller Unknown T hanging out in their makeshift prison cell. (The early 2000s drip—Evisu jeans, Kangol hats, badged-up Air Force 1s—also deserves a shout here.)

Watch the visuals for "Chingy (It's Whatever)" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.