Just last month, grime veteran D Double E whipped us all into a frenzy when he surprise-dropped his collab with Kano, "Tell Me A Ting", and announced he had a new album on the way. That was later followed-up with a solid-gold, all-star remix featuring BackRoad Gee, Novelist, P Money and Frisco, and now—in what might be the quickest album rollout ever—we've got D.O.N (Double Or Nothing), his sophomore LP.

Guest spots on the LP come from Skrapz, Ghetts, Giggs, Ms. Banks, Jme and Triggz. Production, meanwhile, comes from Splurgeboys, Greatness Jones, Fanatix, Prince Rapid, 1ne, Diamondz and D Double E himself. Although it sticks predominantly with grime, there's a few surprises along the way. We open with spartan dubstep on "Contact Us" before moving straight into drill on "Catch Of The Day", and then, closing the album, we get some straight-up rap on "24/7".

It's a shame we had to wait until 2018 to get his debut album, Jackuum!, but it looks like we've entered a prolific period for D Double, and with recent bangers like "Tell Me A Ting" and the newly-minted "Bedroom Bully" with Ms. Banks, his instinct for bangers is sharper than ever.

Stream D.O.N (Double Or Nothing) in full below.