Three years ago, South East London band SCORS were still finishing their A-Levels, but they were already causing a stir with debut EP Visitor? and singles like "E The Real You". Now they're back with their latest single, "You And I Get Along" and it seems they've used the intervening years to develop their blend of psych funk, indie and soul, with more intricate rhythms and more power behind them. Now they don't have the distractions of school to get in the way, we'll no doubt be hearing a lot more of the sound they describe as "subsonic slinky jangle jazz".

"You And I Get Along" officially lands tomorrow, September 9.