Hoping to repeat the colossal success of last month's "Jah Guide Me" (which topped the singles chart in his home country), Nigerian Afro-R&B singer Darey is already back with his next hit, this time teaming up with Patoranking for "Jojo". Leaning heavily into their mutual love of Afrobeats, but peppering it with the bounce of dancehall and the smoothness of R&B, together Darey and Patoranking have crafted a slow-burning charmer. Thanks to the visuals, which feature Nigeria's first all-female biker club (the Female Biker Initiative), it also comes with its own dance routine primed and ready to take TikTok by storm.

"'Jojo' is a happy, feel good record and we thoroughly enjoyed making it," Darey explained to us over email. "The scenario is a party and Pato and I step in to 'mash up the place' in a good way. The music video was a level up for us because we wanted to tell a strong story that people can relate to easily. Imagine a world post-lockdown and totally virus-free! I play several roles in there like a radio presenter, a biker and his all female riding crew (the first time you'll see this on a Nigerian video, I promise!) and a proper party DJ."

Watch the video exclusively above and stream it here.