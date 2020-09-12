Following his May singles, "Bang Out" and "Betty", Coventry rapper Pa Salieu is back with some new heat in "My Family", which features London bar-slinger BackRoad Gee (who Pa previously worked with on the track "Party Popper").

The slow-rolling Afroswing production from The FaNaTiX is the perfect backdrop for the pair to rhyme back-to-back on, with venomous energy, as they let us know the importance of having a tight-knit circle of ride or dies. The infectious new track was also released with some black-and-white, artistically-shot visuals from the director Femi Ladi, which places Pa Salieu and BRG in a derelict space getting amped with the crew.

Watch the visuals for "My Family" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.