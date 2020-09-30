Omah Lay should be on your radar.

After making a name for himself within the West African music scene, the Nigerian-born singer-songwriter has begun to make waves within the states. He's teamed up with acts like Wizkid and DJ Tunez, has earned award nominations, and released his debut EP, Get Layd, back in May. Today, the 23-year-old returns with the video for his record "Damn," a visual that references his surging fame and success while also paying homage to his home base of Lagos.

"To be very honest, 'Damn' was easily my favorite song on the album," Omah Lay told Complex. "I had fun making it and it had to be the only song I didn’t have to go back into the studio to change anything. I think it’s even one of the reasons I insisted we shoot the video last."

You can watch the video, directed by Dammy Twitch, above, and stream Get Layd now on all major platforms.