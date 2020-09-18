This week is jam-packed with new music. Baby Keem returned with two new songs, including the rambunctious single “Hooligan.” Saba also made a comeback releasing “Mrs. Whoever,” his first single in nearly two years. Kamaiyah and Capolow teamed up for a joint project featuring the standout track, “Finer Things,” while Summer Walker and Lil Tjay hopped on the remix of Pop Smoke’s posthumous single “Mood Swings.” Lil Tecca, Armani Caesar, Problem, and Rapsody also released new bangers.

Here is the best new music this week. Follow our playlist on Spotify for more updates here.

Baby Keem, “hooligan”

Baby Keem is back. On his latest track “hooligan,” Keem is calm and disciplined as he whips through sharp verses that detail his carefree and lavish lifestyle. “Y’all gotta talk to the ones in control, stupid/Even if I take a loss, I stand on the money so tall I see growth, stupid/Turn all you niggas to ghosts, stupid,” he spits. “Hooligan” was released alongside “sons & critics freestyle.” Both singles mark Keem’s first solo releases since his 2019 debut album, Die For My Bitch.

Saba, “Mrs. Whoever”

“Mrs. Whoever” has a sweet sound that is reminiscent of a contemporary R&B love song, but Saba opens with braggadocious bars about his status. As he develops a rhythm and flow, though, he starts to let go, pouring out his thoughts on wax. “People be focused up on the accolades/People you call your friends get to actin' up/It’s sad as fuck, never satisfied/People that I looked up to I’m passin’ by,” Saba raps. “Mrs. Whoever” marks the first release from Saba in two years.

Kamaiyah and Capolow, “Finer Things”

“Finer Things” is a breezy record that boasts that west coast flare. The track sets the perfect mood for a backyard kickback or a ride around the block. While Kamaiyah sounds carefree, she sprinkles in cocky bars and hints about what she likes in a romantic partner. Capolow brings more of the hype with a fun and lively verse. “Finer Things” is one of the standout records on Kamaiyah and Capolow’s joint project Oakland Nights.

Moneybag g Yo f/ DaBaby & City Girls, “Said Sum Remix”

Moneybagg Yo tapped City Girls and DaBaby for the remix of his hit “Said Sum.” JT kicks things off with a conceited verse that flaunts the City Girls’ affection for rich men. DaBaby comes in next with aggressive bars, rapping, “I two-tone the Maybach, my seat Ronald Reagan/It came with a pillow a pillow, I came from the pavement/Thought somebody said I ain’t made it.” Moneybagg and Yung Miami finish the track with luxurious raps.

Young Nudy, “All White”

On “All White,” Young Nudy gets right to the point, rapping, “What you gon’ do when you gotta shoot at they ride? What you gon’ do when your people gon’ die? What you gon’ do when it’s to slide? What you gon’ do when you got a .45?” His verses are lethal and the chorus is punchy with a solid flow. “All White” is the Nudy’s first single since the release of his album, Anyways, earlier this year.

Lil Tecca f/ Lil Uzi Vert, “Dolly”

After previewing a snippet on Triller, Lil Tecca released his latest track featuring Lil Uzi Vert. “Dolly” is a melodic record that finds the duo rapping about money, relationships, and the party life. Lil Uzi Vert anchors the track, rapping, “Big diamond stone on my fist/ I stay with thirty in my clip/ Lookin’ for me but won’t find shit.” “Dolly” appears on Lil Tecca’s new album Virgo World, which dropped Friday.

Pop Smoke f/ Summer Walker & Lil Tjay, “Mood Swings Remix”

Summer Walker and Lil Tjay hopped on the remix of Pop Smoke’s posthumous single “Mood Swings.” On the track, Pop Smoke shows his softer, romantic side with deep vocals about a special woman. Summer Walker’s voice is soothing as she harmonizes with Pop, and Lil Tjay laid down two long verses that detail an intimate relationship. “I know she can’t stand me, I’m fancy/So I’mma bring her out when I get my Grammy,” he sings. “Mood Swings Remix” is definitely a slow, late-night record.

Armani Caesar f/ Benny the Butcher, “Drill a RaMa”

The First Lady of Griselda is back. Armani Caesar teamed up with Benny the Butcher for another hard-hitting record. “Drill a RaMa” is a lethal banger that finds Armani and Benny trading premier bars. Their chemistry on wax is most noticeable during the call and response flows throughout the track. “Y’all better duck down when I’m spinnin’,” Benny raps, to which Armani responds, “Know when I touch down, then it’s business. “Drill a RaMa” follows the release fo Armani and Benny’s other collaboration “Simply Done.”

Problem, “Florence”

“Florence” is a motivational and triumphant record from Problem that holds an old school vibe. On the track, Problem reflects on old experiences and the lessons he’s learned along the way. “My spoken word the truest/ Use my lessons to influence,” he raps. About halfway through the track, the beat speeds up, creating a nice change in pace. But Problem’s honesty and poetic delivery remains consistent. “Florence” appears on the recently released project, Coffee and Kush, Vol. 2.

Rapsody, “12 Problems”

“12 Problems” is a hypnotic record that finds Rapsody in her element. The track comes in response to Rapsody’s issues with the police. On the song, the North Carolina rapper is sharp and aggressive with her delivery, laying down bars about the war on drugs, police brutality, and Nipsey Hussle. Rapsody also flips lines from Jay-Z’s 2003 hit “99 Problems,” rapping, “I got 99 problems and 12 still the biggest.”