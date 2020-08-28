Isabelle Zikai Gbotto Carlsson, better known as Zikai, got her first break in the music industry at just 15 years old when she was discovered by acclaimed producer Mack Beats. Since then she's been songwriting for a host of talents, but now she's embarking on her own career. Her debut came last year with "Mountain Peak", quickly following it up with four subsequent singles and an EP. Now she's back with "Twenty Something", a lively offering with nods to her home country's reputation for anthemic pop as well as a love of Afrobeats she inherited from her father.

The track, which makes full use of her years of experience as a behind-the-scenes hit-maker, has also been given some socially distanced visuals. Filmed on what looks like Super 8, the nostalgic footage features intimate shots of Carlsson and her friend as they rediscover the outside world post-COVID-19.

"Twenty Something" is out now on Warner Sweden.