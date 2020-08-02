Fresh off the release of his full-length project A Story Never Told, Atlanta rapper 2FeetBino has dropped the intimate video for "Apple Pie."

"I wrote ‘Apple Pie’ about my grandmother and my daughter," 2FeetBino explained to Complex. "I tried to give my input on how I remember my grandmother and what makes me think of her. Not only does my child remind me of her but any time I smell apple pie, I think about her. I just wanted to leave her mark. Also the song was recorded in 7 minutes, ask JRob.”

The intensely personal song is among his best material yet, and the video offers a loving look into his life and family. A Story Never Told follows the release of his debut effort, Broken Dreams, which saw the melodic rapper hone his sound. With A Story Never Told, he's pushed that sound and polished it further, promising a bright future.

Watch the Nasser Boulaich-directed video for "Apple Pie" and stream A Story Never Told above.