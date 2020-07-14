Mike Skinner's The Streets return with their first project in nine years, None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life — a 12-track offering that fuses funk, twilight-zone UK rap, and a sprinkling of drum & bass. Computers and Blues was released in 2011.

The new "mixtape" is a truly collaborative effort: Skinner connects with indie super-group Tame Impala on "Call My Phone Thinking I'm Dying", rapper Ms Banks on "You Can't Afford Me", and bass music maestro Chris Lorenzo on "Take Me As I Am". Other collaborators include Donae'O, Dapz On The Map, IDLES, Kasien, Oscar #Worldpeace and more.

Mike Skinner recently took to Twitter to announce an exclusive drop of 'The Streets' lighters.

Stream None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life in full below.