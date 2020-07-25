Loski and MizOrMac of London drill crew Harlem Spartans have finally reunited on new track "On Me", following the latter's two years behind bars.

MizOrMac was sentenced to six years in prison for possession of a firearm back in 2018, but was released early due to good behaviour. And, if anything, his pen game has only sharpened since as evidenced here, and on his comeback single: June 2020's "Return Of The Mac".

"On Me", produced by Hargo, sees both Loski and MizOrMac's choppy flows eat up the eerie drill beat as they reflect on their lives prior to the music game. The Suave-directed visuals capture the Spartans in a dark studio setting as the pair perform their track with a flashy backdrop, showing friends, women, and expensive cars.

Watch the "On Me" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.