News broke on Tuesday that 6ix9ine is going to deactivate his social media accounts for the last two weeks of his home confinement. The controversial rapper has been locked indoors since getting out of prison in April, a few months before the end of his 24-month sentence, due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is set to regain his full freedom on July 31. We had questions about why 6ix9ine, the troll king of Instagram, decided to suddenly stop sharing his life online. So we called his attorney, Lance Lazzaro. The conversation, lightly edited for clarity, is below.

I saw the story on TMZ about 6ix9ine taking a break from social media. Can you tell me a little more about that?

His home confinement aspect ends on July 31, so we thought out of an abundance of caution that he should deactivate all of his social media accounts and just keep a low profile until his home confinement is finished, just to make sure that nothing is leaked, where any gang members would figure out his location or anything to that effect. So we just thought, out of an abundance of caution, these last two weeks before the home confinement aspect ends, that he should just stay away from social media.

Does that mean he’ll be moving once the home confinement period ends?

There is a very good chance of that.

Have you talked to him about the possibility of appearing in public once this is over? How has he been talking about that?

It’s his intent to appear in public. He’s got a security team made up of former FBI agents and NYPD detectives, so he’s going to be well-protected when he does step out into the public eye, and he does plan on doing that.

How do you feel about that? It’s been your job for two years now to keep him safe.

I think with a detail security team surrounding him, he will be fine.

What else is likely to change once July 31 hits?

I think you’ll see an entire album released the month of August, as well as some music videos that he will release once he’s done with home confinement. He’s going to be busy.

Anything else you want people to know?

That he’s got the whole world ahead of him.