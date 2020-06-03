Roughly a year since Novelist teased out the first clips of his latest single "Stay With Me", the full thing has now arrived.

We would comment on how different it is from past efforts, but in recent year's Nov's explored grime, rap, drill, his own Ruff Sound, drum & bass, reggae and even more romantic sounds — and that eclecticism has only increased in the past few months with his #52WeeksOfFire.

Regardless, "Stay With Me" taps into a surprising '80s vibe with a rich synth melody and a deeply soulful vocal melody from the Lewisham don. As his artistry continues to thrive and explore new territories, we can only imagine what'll come next.