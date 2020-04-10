Social isolation might be the new normal, but that doesn't mean you can't have a good time. With so many people around the globe sheltering in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the one constant has been the unifying power of music. From DJs turning social media into late-night lounges to producers and songwriters facing off against each other in live showdowns, people have been connecting through music while on quarantine.

The trend continues this weekend thanks to entertainment platform Triller with the launch of TrillerFest. The three-day digital music festival, which kicks off today (Friday, April 10th at 4pm EST), is designed to entertain fans after the cancellation of hundreds of concerts and tours due to COVID-19. Comedian and SNL star Jay Pharoah will host the multi-day event that’s slated to feature more than 100 top artists, including Migos, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, and Don Diablo, among others, all with the intention of raising money for individuals who have been affected by coronavirus. All funds raised over the 72-hour period will be donated to the Recording Academy’s #MusiCares coronavirus initiative and No Kid Hungry.

If you were looking for something to do this weekend, look no further that TrillerFest. Hit up their site now to sign up for your free pass to the biggest virtual music festival ever and do your part to donate to a good cause. The entire slate of original live performances will stream exclusively on Triller’s YouTube channel starting at 4pm EST today (Friday, April 10th) and will be available on the Triller app for iOS and Android following the festival.