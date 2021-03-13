Americans are finally feeling some sort of relief now that stimulus checks are arriving in bank accounts. But if you have an account with one of America’s biggest banks, you’ll have to wait a little longer for your stimulus.

It has been more than a year since COVID-19 took hold of the country, and this is the first weekend since President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package into law. The package ensures checks for citizens that qualify for up to $1,400 with payments that could give families of four $5,600. Many Americans are in desperate need of these checks. However, on Friday, Wells Fargo announced that its customers won’t start receiving their stimulus checks until March 17.

Customers who are eligible to receive direct deposit of their stimulus payment may expect it as soon as March 17, 2021. https://t.co/ujd9oUUWmP — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 12, 2021

Since Wells Fargo happens to be the third-largest bank in America, people couldn’t quite grasp why they would need to standby for their accounts to be stimulated while customers at smaller banks have already started to receive their payments. It’s still unclear why there is a delay in payments, but customers and concerned citizens took to social media where they berated the bank for what they believe was unpreparedness or deliberate withholding of funds.