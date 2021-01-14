Considering the democracy-destabilizing events kicking off 2021 and the global nightmare that is coronavirus, there are plenty of reasons to sit back and toke a special strain. If you reside in one of the states where the cannabis trade is illegal, then it sucks to be you. But if you’re in one of the 37 states where marijuana is legal for recreational or medical use, then jump for joy. It’s not only possible to score a sack with the greatest of ease—you may also be able to get it delivered. To learn more about the exquisite bliss that is weed delivery, keep reading.