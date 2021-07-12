A police officer from upstate New York has been placed on leave after he seen punching a handcuffed woman in a lengthy video posted by the department.

WSYR reports DeWitt police officer Rory Spain has been placed on paid administrative leave as the department investigates the incident, according to department spokesman Lt. Jerry Pace.

The video of a July 4 incident at the East Syracuse Walmart is part of a 15-minute video released by the Dewitt Police Department. It shows Officers Corey Buyck and Spain in an altercation with two women. Buyck was seen swinging a woman to the ground, and Spain was shown punching another woman after it appears she attempted to bite him.

The woman’s name is Tyreana Edmonds, according to DeWitt Police. She is facing several charges including attempted assault of a police officer, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct. The other woman, Tajenik Byrd, has also been charged with similar crimes, according to WSYR.