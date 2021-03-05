Imagine, if you can, a world in which an “undo send” feature exists on Twitter to enable haunting typos or other botchings to be remedied before going live.

According to a report from Reuters on Friday, the Jack Dorsey-led site is testing exactly such a feature as part of their close look into how previously announced paid options could be implemented. As seen in a short video shared to Twitter by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the possible feature would allow users to make use of a brief period of time during which they could “undo send’ on a tweet prior to it being publicly posted.

In the clip, seen below, a tweet with a typo is seen being shared before a pop-up window offers a timed “undo” option before the tweet goes live.

The report on Friday added that Twitter has plans to test multiple “paid-for features” in the future. A source at Twitter, meanwhile, confirmed to Complex that the “undo” option is indeed being currently tested.

In February, Twitter officials—whilst unveiling plans for the future centered on the goal of doubling revenue by the end of 2023—revealed an impending new feature known as Super Follow that will Patreon-ishly give users the option of subscribing to accounts for a monthly fee in exchange for exclusive content.

Additional features announced during that month’s analysts event included Communities (kind of like Facebook Groups) and a new Safety Mode option that auto-detects abuse or “spammy” accounts.

In other recent Dorsey news, Square is acquiring a majority ownership stake in Jay-Z’s TIDAL streaming service for $297 million as part of a deal slated to close in the second quarter of the year. In a statement, Jay reminded fans he’s set up TIDAL as “more than just” a streaming service.

“Artists deserve better tools to assist them in their creative journey,” he said. “Jack and I have had many discussions about TIDAL’s endless possibilities that have made me even more inspired about its future.”