On Monday, the Parent Company named Troy Datcher as its new chief executive officer, making him the first Black CEO to lead a cannabis company in the United States.

TPCO, of which Jay-Z is the chief visionary officer for, is a major player in California’s growing marijuana industry, with three manufacturing facilities and different weed brands including Jay-Z’s Monogram. Prior to joining the team at the Parent Company, Datcher served as senior vice president and chief customer officer at the Clorox Company.

"I’m truly honored to be at the forefront of shaping the future of the cannabis industry with The Parent Company,” said Datcher. “This is a tremendously strong company that is poised for continued growth and we have a unique opportunity to disrupt a sector that has disproportionately impacted communities of color—including my own—for far too long. This is a chance to partner with cultural powerhouses like Jay-Z and Desiree Perez to rectify the wrongs of prohibition, eradicate antiquated laws and create a new cannabis infrastructure rooted in diversity, equity and justice for our communities. Together, we can shape a legal cannabis industry that is reflective of our entire culture in California and beyond.”

Current TPCO CEO Steve Allan will remain with the company, and will help the leadership transition. Earlier this year, TPCO and Jay-Z’s weed brand Monogram launched a national drug policy awareness campaign. The campaign highlighted the hypocrisy inherent in current cannabis regulations in the United States, and was accompanied by striking artwork of those worst impacted by the antiquated drug laws.