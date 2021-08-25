TikTok has addressed the viral “Milk Crate Challenge,” saying they will begin removing videos that “glorify dangerous acts” from the platform.

In a rare statement obtained by Fast Company, a spokesperson for TikTok responded to the recent backlash surrounding the viral trend.

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” the social media platform said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

The FDA also chimed in, after Conan O’Brien tweeted about the challenge while poking fun at this week’s FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“Waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge,” Conan tweeted.

“Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?” the FDA’s official Twitter account responded.