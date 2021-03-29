Two teenage girls have been charged with murder after allegedly carjacking an Uber driver’s vehicle in Washington, D.C. with the driver still in it, later crashing it and killing the man.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, was killed last Tuesday when the two girls – a 13-year-old from Southeast D.C. and a 15-year-old from Fort Washington, MD – allegedly attacked him with a taser while attempting to steal the vehicle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Anwar was reportedly working on an Uber Eats delivery when the incident occurred, according to a Go Fund Me set up by his family, which has already raised over $746,000. The donation amount is over seven times more than its initial $100,000 goal.

A video of the crash has been circulating on the internet, showing two girls take off with Anwar’s vehicle as he yells “this is my car.” At the end of the video, the car is shown on its side.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time. We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation,” an Uber spokesperson said to WTOP.

In a GoFundMe update last week, one of Anwar’s family members wrote that they were grateful for the support they’ve received so far.

“This money will help with providing Uncle Anwar with a proper Islamic burial, loss of wages for the family, and pain and suffering,” they wrote. “Although money won’t fill the gaping hole that his death has left in our family, it will help remove some of the stress and worry of daily living while we grieve and heal.”