Over 20 people were injured after a red SUV drove through the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin on Sunday, NBC News reports.

The City of Waukesha’s Facebook account captured the frightening footage of the SUV zooming past the camera with the sound of people screaming soon after.

The Waukesha Freeman reports the SUV was seen swerving around parade participants before the event even started. Multiple members of the Waukesha South High School Band were among those hit by the vehicle. “My son just passed with his band, which is Waukesha South, and a truck (came) barreling through, almost hit the back of a float truck … he ended up hitting a bunch of band members and it went all the way up the road,” one attendee recalled.

“I saw at least five people get hit and I don’t know where that vehicle stopped,” another witness said. “I saw those kids falling… I knew that if that was one of my kids I’d want somebody there immediately.”

The area was evacuated once gunfire erupted, and a family reunification location has been announced. The driver of the SUV allegedly discharged their weapon, and officers returned fire, TMZ reports.

The SUV has been located, but it appears the suspect was not inside.

Waukesha Police issued a shelter in place order, possibly due to the uncertainty regarding the suspect’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, the Carroll University campus is on lockdown.

Authorities declared the scene to be a “mass casualty incident” with “some fatalities,” but wouldn’t disclose how many people died until their families have been informed first.

Since a person of interest is in police custody, the shelter in place order has been lifted.

The number of people injured hasn’t been confirmed either, but reports suggest that over 20 adults and children were transported to nearby hospitals.