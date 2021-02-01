In the wake of losing Georgia in the 2020 runoff election, GOP leaders and strategists are scrambling to launch an attack against the woman who made the Democrats’ victory in her home state possible: the remarkable Stacey Abrams.

Abrams, who lost the 2018 governor race to Republican Brian Kemp, launched her organization Fair Fight in order to combat voter suppression in Georgia. Thanks to the efforts of Abrams and other grassroots organizers, Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock snatched two Senate seats from their incumbents last month. Joe Biden also won the state, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to do so since 1992.

Bitter republicans are now kicking off Black History Month with a triangulated attack dubbed “Stop Stacey.” According to the Hill, the campaign pledges to uncover Abrams’ “shady voter groups that undermine election integrity.”

"We will do whatever it takes to expose Stacey Abrams’ radical network, highlight her dangerous agenda, and ultimately defeat her — and her left-wing candidates — at the ballot box," Jeremy Brand, the organization’s senior strategist, said in a statement. "There is no time to waste: We must stand up, fight back, and Stop Stacey.”

The group is attempting to suppress Abrams’ potential 2022 rematch against Kemp for the Georgia governor’s seat, before she's even announced a campaign. However after flipping the historically conservative Peach State blue, people online shared their doubts about the GOP’s ability to stop this political powerhouse.

“The fact that anyone could think they could stop Stacey is laughable,” one Twitter user wrote on Monday. Supporters also created a new Twitter account called “Can’t Stop Stacey.”

This #StopStacey organization is a waste of money.



But you already knew that.#CantStopStacey — Can't Stop Stacey (@cantstopstacey) February 1, 2021

The campaign against Abrams coincides with her nomination to receive this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. According to CNBC, she is being nominated for her work to “promote nonviolent change via the ballot box.”