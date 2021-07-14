A Spanish TikTok star has sparked outrage after boasting that he tricked women into having unprotected sex.

Naim Darrechi, who has 26 million followers on TikTok and is Spain’s most popular social media personality, said during an interview on YouTube that he tells women that he is sterile so that he does not have to wear a condom during sex, BBC reports.

“I find it difficult with a condom, so I never use one,” Darrechi told YouTuber Mostopapi. He added that since none of his partners got pregnant from unprotected sex with him, “I started thinking that I had a problem … So I tell them, ‘Relax, I’m sterile.’”

After Darrechi’s reckless comments drew condemnation from many angry women on Twitter, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to apologize.

“I’m really sorry… it’s just crazy what I said,” Darrechi said in an IG Story. “I want to apologize, really. Sometimes I don’t realize the responsibility that is mine. I made a comment that really is out of place and that is not right. Sometimes I say things and sometimes I exaggerate, but here it’s just crazy what I said, I wish it had been cut at the edit and no one would ever have heard it.”

According to the BBC, Irene Montero, Spain’s equality minister, has asked a prosecutor to launch an investigation into the TikTok star.

Montero took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that she has asked the prosecutor to find out whether Darrechi had told the truth and, if so, to identify possible victims of his deception, which would constitute sexual abuse under the country’s law.

“To take off the condom or ejaculate during intercourse without consent is sexual abuse today and the ‘only yes means yes’ law will recognize it as assault,” Montero wrote, adding that “to show off about such a thing in front of 26 million followers demonstrates the urgency of putting the consent issue center stage.”