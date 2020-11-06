As we approach the end of the year, there’s no doubt this holiday season will be different for many families and friends across the world. Still in the midst of a global health crisis, regaining a sense of community couldn’t feel more important during a time of loss and economic hardship. While it might not be possible to be together in person, considering the many varying circumstances, there are ways to still feel connected.

For those you’re unable to spend the holidays with, we’ve compiled a list of things that could make social-distancing more bearable. From fun games to practical tools, check out the ways you can spend time with your loved ones, without actually being in the same room.