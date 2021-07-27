According to Variety, a shooting at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings in California left one 18-year-old woman dead and another victim, a 19-year-old male, severely injured during a screening for The Forever Purge.

It’s currently unclear if the culprit of the shooting was a third person, or if it was an attempted murder-suicide. Both teens are from Corona, California and have yet to be identified.

“We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night,” Regal Cinemas said in a statement. “We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff.”

Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said that both victims were discovered after a clerk entered the theater to clean up after the screening. Kouroubacalis added that only six tickets were sold for the screening. Detectives are currently trying to track down the other moviegoers to learn what might have happened in the theater.

The Forever Purge is the fifth film in the Purge franchise and centers around the night where all crime is legal extends beyond just that singular event. The R-rated movie is graphic and meant to depict the ugly side of human nature, showing viewers what could happen if crime was legal for a night.