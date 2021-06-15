The manager of a Manhattan-based Shake Shack has filed a defamation lawsuit against the city, two police unions, and the officers who falsely accused him of intentionally slipping a “toxic substance” into their milkshakes, per Grub Street.

Marcus Gilliam said that when he was informed by the officers of the milkshakes’ strange taste, he apologized and offered them vouchers for free food and milkshakes, which were accepted. Gilliam, however, was arrested and questioned by authorities later in the day amid accusations that his store had intentionally poisoned the cops.

The incident occurred in June 2020, in wake of the murder of George Floyd and subsequent reckoning with the reality of police brutality in the United States. Gilliam’s lawyer, Elliot Shields, told the New York Daily News that these officers “tried to fit this episode into this false narrative of the police being under attack.”

Gilliam was allegedly released at 1:30 a.m. after being taunted by authorities, and interrogated for two hours. He argues in his suit that the store couldn’t have been targeting the officers since their drinks were ordered from a mobile app, and were ready by the time they arrived.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association claimed the officers were “intentionally poisoned” by workers at the Shake Shack location, while the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York publicly stated the “toxic substance” in their drinks was “believed to be bleach.” An investigation by the NYPD determined that the weird taste may have been from a cleaning solution that wasn’t properly rinsed off. Despite claims of falling ill and throwing up, the officers were taken to a nearby hospital and released that same day after not showing any signs of illness.

Gilliam, who no longer works at the location, claims he has “suffered emotional and psychological damages and damage to his reputation.” He’s seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages, and attorney’s fees.