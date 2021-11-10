R Kelly’s Brooklyn cellmate, a man who was convicted of threatening to kill government officials, has created a comic book depicting the pair’s life in jail together.

As reported by The Daily News, Brendan Hunt, 37, submitted the drawings to the Brooklyn Federal Court as part of his formal request to have his sentence be time-served. The detailed comics featured Hunt and Kelly meeting in a jail cell, and follows their day-to-day activities as they do yoga, listen to music, work out and get buff together. “I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! How can you not know of R. Kelly?” the disgraced singer asks Hunt in the comic’s first slides after Hunt reveals he hasn’t heard any of his biggest hits.

Image via counsel for Brendan Hunt

From there, the duo in the comic become unlikely friends, a scenario that was slightly based off their real-life relationship. Hunt’s lawyers told The Daily News that the pair had “found a lot of common ground as musicians and artists” when they were locked up together for two weeks at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The comics were filed to the judge by Hunt’s lawyers to show their client’s creative ambitions, and to comment on the “lasting friendships” he made “with some of the most unlikely characters.”

Hunt was sent to prison in April after he made a video following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that demanded the rioters return to Washington to “kill your senators.” He additionally made specific threats to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, though a judge ended up acquitting him of charges related to those threats.

Despite Kelly being found guilty of kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a child, and racketeering back in September, the disgraced R&B crooner’s album sales actually rose more 500 percent in the week following his verdict, as reported by Rolling Stone. Between his verdict date on September 27 to October 3, Kelly’s on-demand audio streams jumped 22 percent, and video streams increased to 23 percent compared to the week before. His streams increased from 11.2 million to 13.4 million, the publication reported.