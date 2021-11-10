Prosecutors are asking for the man commonly referred to as the “QAnon Shaman” to receive a prison sentence of more than four years.

As first reported by Politico, prosecutors have marked their strongest recommendation yet in connection with the fatal Capitol riot, arguing that Jacob Chansley should be sentenced to 51 months behind bars. Prosecutors also said in the sentencing memo that Chansley should receive three years’ supervised release and be ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

“The government cannot overstate the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct as one of the most prominent figures of the historic riot on the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” the filing, available here, reads. “Armed with a six-foot long spear, the defendant brazenly marched past dozens of law enforcement officers, with rioters throwing debris of all kind at those who opposed them, past broken windows and through doors ringing with alarm bells.”

Image via Alexandria Sheriff's Office

In September, Chansley—who was arrested in mere days after the storming of the Capitol—pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, which is a felony. At the time, Chansley was reported to be facing a statutory maximum of 20 years behind bars. A sentencing hearing is slated for Nov. 17.

As of earlier this month, more than 650 people have been hit with charges over their involvement with the Capitol riot. This week, a federal judge denied Trump’s injunction effort aimed at halting the release of documents to a House committee that’s currently investigating the riot. In her decision, per the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan noted that “presidents are not kings.”

Meanwhile, a recent poll conducted the Public Religion Research Institute found that nearly a third of Republicans believed that violence could be necessary to “save our country.”