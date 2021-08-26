In a new investigative report by Mixmag, the dance music publication has concluded that The Met Police, on behalf of Home Secretary Priti Patel, used flawed and misleading information to inflate and exaggerate the number of raves occurring during last year’s COVID-19 lockdown.

In an article for The Telegraph on August 28, 2020, Priti Patel claimed: “In London alone, the Metropolitan Police has responded to more than 1,000 unlicensed events—such as big raves and parties—since the end of June, receiving information on more than 200 events across the city in a single weekend. We will not allow this breathtakingly selfish behaviour from a senseless minority to jeopardise the progress we have made together. That is why we are cracking down on the most serious breaches of social distancing restrictions.”