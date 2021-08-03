A priest sewed his lips shut in protest of Rupert Merdoch’s News Corporation and it’s “denial of the climate emergency,” according to a release from Christian Climate Action.

The man, 71-year-old Rev. Tim Hewes, sewed his lips outside of News Corp.’s London offices in an effort to “demonstrate the terrible and violent havoc Murdoch’s actions have reaped upon the world and to symbolically make visible this truth.”

“Today there are countless people throughout the world who are voiceless and suffering because of the climate emergency,” Hewes said. “Climate science and truth has been muted and those who suffer are not being heard. I have tried everything other way I can think of to end the influences and madness represented by Rupert Murdoch and his denial of the climate emergency.”