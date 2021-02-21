Senator Ted Cruz is trying his best to get back into Texans’ good graces.

On Sunday, Cruz posted pictures of himself delivering water to residents in need following the devastating winter storm that impacted the state.

This is WRONG. No power company should get a windfall because of a natural disaster, and Texans shouldn’t get hammered by ridiculous rate increases for last week’s energy debacle.



State and local regulators should act swiftly to prevent this injustice. https://t.co/Qo2e4pwv4z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 21, 2021

Sen. Cruz has also pointed to a FEMA statement noting that the White House has approved a major disaster declaration in 77 Texas counties and instructing Texans how to apply for federal aid.

Yet for many Americans, this was too little too late. Sen. Cruz made headlines when he fled Texas during an unprecedented snowstorm resulting in many Texans losing power and infrastructure damage. After being caught flying to Mexico with his family, Cruz returned to Texas to a host of protests calling for his resignation.

As a result, people are convinced that Cruz is now putting together surface-level relief to save face. You can check out some reactions below.