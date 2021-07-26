A survivor of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida says his father found QAnon and now believes that the shooting was a hoax.

The 18-year-old graduate who was among the last class at the school during the shooting, revealed his dad is an anti-masker and “turned to the internet to find like-minded people which led him to QAnon,” according to VICE News. He says his fathers views began a “couple months into the pandemic with the whole anti-lockdown protests.”



“From there it snowballed into what he is today, believing that if the government is able to overthrow an election, then everything else is probably a lie too,” the student, who went by the alias “Bill,” told the publication.

Bill also revealed that his father believed his classmates were “paid pawns” in a grand conspiracy controlled by some unknown force.