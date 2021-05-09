More than 200 Palestinians were wounded as tensions with Israeli police continue to rise over the threat of evictions of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah, a location acquired by Jewish settlers, CBS News reports.

Nightly protests have become commonplace since the start of the holy month of Ramadan when police issued restrictions on a plaza outside of Damascus Gate where Palestinians have been known to congregate after fasting. Even after the barricades were removed, this latest conflict has led to another escalation between the long-feuding sides.

Following prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, thousands of Palestinians gathered to protest the threatened evictions, which was met with resistance from Israeli police wearing riot gear, and firing rubber bullets and stun grenades into the crowd of protesters that were hurling rocks, stones, and fireworks.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said 88 people have been hospitalized, while 83 were reportedly injured by rubber-coated bullets, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli police said 17 officers were wounded, half of which required hospitalization. “We will respond with a heavy hand to all violent disturbances, riots and attacks on our forces,” police said in a statement.