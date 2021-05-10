A church in Salem, Oregon has no plans of altering its in-person gatherings schedule despite a recent COVID-19 outbreak that affected people at the religious institution.

Last week, per the Statesman Journal, the Oregon Health Authority said at least 74 people associated with Peoples Church in Salem had contracted COVID-19. Officials had kicked off their investigation into the outbreak in early April, releasing the results roughly one month later. Per a report, the Peoples Church outbreak was the “eighth-largest active workplace outbreak” in the state.

But in a sermon on Sunday, pastor Scott Erickson said he doesn’t “think it’s appropriate” to shut down. During the sermon, Erickson likened recent numbers to “any flu season” and said the church was providing a “safe and anointed environment” for its participants.

“In the last several days, it is apparent that voices in our region would like the church to be silent and to be closed and to limit our influence,” Erickson said around 42 minutes into this archived livestream. “I have something to say about that. Not us, not now, not ever. We have been open for the last 68 years and I don’t think it’s appropriate to close down now. What do you think? Alright, Jesus said, ‘I will build my church and the gates of hell will not prevail against it.”

In a similarly worded message shared during another sermon the same day, as seen below, Erickson said “voices in our region” wanted them to “drink the Kool-Aid and sit in the back row.”



Erickson went on to say that he was in “no way mocking or belittling” those who have served the community, i.e. health care workers, but insisted that Peoples Church would not be responding to the outbreak with a pause in festivities.

“I said Jesus Christ is the only hope for our community and for the state of Oregon,” he said Sunday. “And the church of Jesus is the example of what we need most right now. So don’t try and muzzle churches that want to proclaim the gospel. We are not one of those that are shrinking back.”

Complex has reached out to a rep for the Peoples Church in Salem for additional comment.

According to an ABC News report, Erickson and his wife were among the 74 church members to have previously been infected in the outbreak.