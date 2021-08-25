Amid the sustaining controversy surrounding the recent rollout of a SFW app, as well as subsequent reports that the platform would be banning content determined to contain “sexually explicit conduct,” OnlyFans has shared an update focused on the latter.

In a tweeted statement on Wednesday, the company thanked everyone for “making your voices heard,” noting they have since “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community.” Furthermore, OnlyFans has “suspended the planned October 1 policy change.”

As previously reported, the recently announced change—which had been widely and passionately criticized for its potential impact on the livelihoods of sex workers—saw the company putting the blame on banks. Speaking with Patricia Nilsson for the Financial Times earlier this week, OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely also pushed back against claims that investment-related concerns helped fuel the decision.