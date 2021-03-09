A 91-year-old Ohio man was rushed to the hospital after he accidentally recieved two COVID vaccines in one day, WLWT5 reports.

Victor Smith is now recovering after his body went into shock last month, following a vaccination mix-up that left him in respiratory distress.

“His blood pressure at that point was 86 over 47 and so they could not administer Lasix, which would help the fluid around the lungs because his blood pressure was too low. They pretty much told me he was not going to make it,” his daughter Dawn Smith Theodore told the outlet.

Theodore said her father got the second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Butler County Fairgrounds, then got another dose just four hours later.

Smith was tired after getting his first shot on Jan. 22 and fell. He then went to Fort Hamilton Hospital, and was later transferred to Jamestown Rehab Facility. He was scheduled to get his second shot on Feb. 25 at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

“They transported him to get his shot, and when he came back, I spoke to him, he was good, and then at 3:45 p.m., I guess a city firefighter came in and said they have a shot for Victor, and the nurse said ‘Victor Smith?’ and he said ‘Yes’ so they gave him the room number and sent him to room 202 which is where my dad was,” Theodore said.

The City of Hamilton and Community First Solutions later issued the following statement to WLWT after Theodore said the staff had “the wrong Victor.”

“An incident occurred where a City of Hamilton resident inadvertently received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day,” the statement read. “The individual was a patient of Jamestowne Rehabilitation where all vaccinations are completed by outside parties who are trained and appropriately certified, in this case the City of Hamilton Fire Department. Jamestowne staff recognized the patient’s signs of distress and responded immediately. The patient was transported to the hospital and the family was promptly contacted. Both Jamestowne and the City of Hamilton Fire Department have begun investigations into the incident. Our thoughts are with the patient and his family as he continues his recovery.”