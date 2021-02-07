The average American is typically a lot closer to living on the streets than we’d like to admit. That’s been thrown into stark relief by the coronavirus pandemic, with many people losing what little they had and others experiencing long-term joblessness or food insecurity for the first time. In short, times are hard all over. So, it might just be the worst possible time to admit you’re taking actions to make life harder for the homeless.

That’s exactly what the official Twitter account of the NYC subway system just did. In a since-deleted tweet, a representative said matter-of-factly that several stations had their benches removed to keep homeless people from having a place to sleep.

The internet is forever @NYCTSubway. A large proportion of New Yorkers are less than a paycheck away from losing their homes. This is a truly heartbreaking thing to say to all of Twitter while so many are shivering in the freezing cold because they can’t afford rent. pic.twitter.com/RGWfzMfRjB — Lauren Ashcraft ☀️ (@VoteAshcraft) February 6, 2021

Queens-based advocate Lauren Ashcraft caught the offending tweet and let the subway reps hear about it.

“A large proportion of New Yorkers are less than a paycheck away from losing their homes,” she wrote. "This is a truly heartbreaking thing to say to all of Twitter while so many are shivering in the freezing cold because they can’t afford rent."

Ashcraft wasn't alone in her anger as New Yorkers and others swarmed to voice their displeasure at the heartless move.