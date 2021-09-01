One student was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina high school on Wednesday, ABC News reports. The shooter, who is believed to be a classmate, is still at large, according to police.

William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Miller Jr. was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, where he died from his injuries. No one else was shot, authorities said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to send their condolences to the family. “It is a sad day but we will get through this together,” the tweet read. “This family needs your prayers. Our students need your prayers. Our community needs your prayers.”

“The student killed today in the shooting at Mt Tabor HS is William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr,” the Sheriff’s Office added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement that he was being briefed by law enforcement and noted this was the second school shooting in the state this week.

“For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting in a North Carolina school,” Cooper said. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary. We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds.”