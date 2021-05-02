Mitt Romney has never been a fan of Donald Trump, and he reminded the Republican Party of that this weekend.

New footage shows Romney getting booed by 2,145 Republican delegates at the party’s state convention in West Valley City, Utah. When Romney approaches the podium, some clapping can be heard before people start to heckle him. He repeatedly says “thank you” to those who are cheering for him, and asks “So what do you think of President Biden’s first 100 days?”

He continues, “You know me, as a person who says what he thinks and I don’t hide the fact that I wasn’t a fan of our last president’s character issues.” At that point, the crowd hurls labels like “traitor” and “communist” at Romney. “Aren’t you embarrassed?” he asks.

At that point, outgoing party chair Derek Brown steps in to tell the delegates to “show respect” to Romney. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the senator also responded to the crowd by saying, “You can boo all you like. I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”

Back in October, Romney revealed that he didn’t choose to reelect Trump, flat out telling CNN, “I did not vote for President Trump.” He didn’t reveal who he voted for at the time. Romney has had an aversion to Trump for years and has been particularly vocal about Trump’s character since becoming a senator. Romney was also the only Republican who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of abuse of power last year.