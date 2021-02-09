Five people were injured, three critically, in a shooting at a healthcare clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, CNN reports.



The shooting occurred at the Allina Health Care Clinic in the small town of 16,000. The three critically injured victims were airlifted from the scene and no bombs were found on the premises, according to Wright County spokesman John Holler. Dispatchers were overheard discussing improvised explosive devices according to local news station KARE and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz mentioned the bombs when asked about the situation at an unrelated press conference. Where those bombs were located, whether they went off and whether anyone was injured by them has not been confirmed.

“At this time what we know is that it was an active shooter situation and some improvised explosive devices,” Walz said. “It’s not confirmed yet casualties or those injured in this.”

Wright County officials said that the suspect is in custody.

Several law enforcement agencies from across the state responded to the threat. The St. Paul Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms sent units to the scene and the Minnesota State Highway Patrol reported blood was being sent to nearby hospitals.

This story is being updated.