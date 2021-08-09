A man received an additional 25 years in prison for murdering his cellmate, who raped his younger sister, per the New York Post.

Shane Goldsby, 26, was arrested in 2017 for his involvement in a police chase after stealing a patrol car, and crashing the vehicle into another officer’s car. Goldsby had spent the last four years bouncing around correctional facilities before sharing a cell with 70-year-old Robert Munger in the Airway Heights Correctional Center. Munger was in the midst of serving a sentence for multiple sex crimes.

“I was in shock,” Goldsby told KHQ about sharing a cell with his sister’s rapist. “I was like, ‘what the f*ck?’… This stuff doesn’t happen. You’re talking the same institution, the same unit, the same pod in the same cell as this dude. That’s like hitting the jackpot in the casino seven times.”

Goldsby believes he was “set up” and even tried to inform prison staff of his situation. “When I showed up in that unit, I walked out of that pod, went to an office and said ‘Hey, I need a new cellie.’ And the correctional officer’s in that office was like, ‘What? No. We didn’t call you,’” he recalls. “Then I went back to my cell. We got something in there called a button. You hit it if something’s going on. So, I hit that button too and nobody came on that mic at all. So, in my head, I’m not in my head at this point and time. I’m completely feeling like this is what they wanted to happen.”

Goldsby said he tried to maintain his composure around Munger, who was serving a 43-year prison sentence for child sex crimes. Goldsby explained that when Munger would provide details regarding what he had done, and admitted to having recordings of his crimes in his possession, it started to drive him over the edge.

According to court docs, Goldsby “hit Munger in the face and head area about 14 times, (stomped) on his head at least four times and (kicked) a couple more times before walking away and being taken into custody by Airway Heights Corrections Guards.”

After he was sentenced, Goldsby apologized to Munger’s family. “I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose a loved one in this kind of way,” he said in a statement through his lawyer. “To his wife and his whole family I apologize. I am so sorry and I hope you are able to heal from what I caused.”